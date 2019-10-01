Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ray Lewis is kissing his chances at winning a mirrorball trophy farewell.

The former Baltimore Ravens linebacker withdrew himself from “Dancing with the Stars” on Monday after sustaining a toe injury while rehearsing a Week 3 Cha-Cha with partner Cheryl Burke. The news was announced at the beginning of Monday night’s episode.

Lewis found himself in the bottom two last week after landing second-to-last on Season 28’s Week 2 leaderboard, but was spared elimination by the judges. Some oddsmakers favored him take home the coveted mirror ball trophy prior to the show’s premiere earlier this month, but Lewis scored 15 out of 30 points in his only two dances of the season.

Supermodel Christie Brinkley also had to withdraw from Season 28 after breaking her arm during rehearsals just days before the premiere.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images