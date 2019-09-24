Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jamaal Williams apparently is quite the character.

The Packers running back had himself 59 yards via 12 rushing attempts and two receptions during a rainy Green Bay victory Sunday over the Denver Broncos at Lambeau Field. After the game, Williams answered questions about his ability to cope with the adverse weather conditions on the field.

And his response is absolutely hilarious.

“I love it, I love it all … because I think the rain slows everybody else down,” Williams said, per WFRV-TV’s Ryan Rodig. “… I feel like a mermaid. I feel like I’m a mermaid, and then everyone else is just like dogs swimming. You know what I mean? I was fluent out there. So I feel like it’s the rain. I feel like SpongeBob.”

Check it out for yourself:

I asked #Packers RB Jamaal Williams (@jswaggdaddy) if he's the type of RB who gets better when the conditions get worse and well… 🧜‍♂️ 🧜‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/jYtAIdffJZ — Ryan Rodig (@ryanrodigwfrv) September 22, 2019

Epic.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin via USA TODAY Sports Images