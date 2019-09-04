Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With 23 games remaining in the regular season, the Boston Red Sox added four relievers as they attempt to make a run at the final Wild Card spot.

On Wednesday afternoon the Red Sox recalled Bobby Poyner, Colten Brewer, Trevor Kelley and Mike Shawaryn to add some depth to the bullpen as the team prepares to aggressively make a run.

NESN’s Tom Caron discussed the team’s roster moves on Wednesday night prior to the team’s game. To hear what he had to say, check out the clip above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

