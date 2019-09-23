Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox have yet to replace Dave Dombrowski, who was fired as president of baseball operations earlier this month, but the organization on Monday announced several personnel moves within the baseball operations department.

Here’s a quick rundown of the moves:

— Mike Rikard was promoted to Vice President, Scouting

— Paul Toboni was promoted to Director, Amateur Scouting

— Devin Pearson was promoted to Assistant Director, Amateur Scouting

— Stephen Hargett was promoted to Amateur Crosschecker.

Rikard, who has been with the Red Sox since 2004, will remain one of the club’s top evaluators and continue to have significant involvement in the annual June Draft.

Toboni, who has spent the past three seasons as an assistant director of amateur scouting, will oversee the Red Sox’s amateur scouting department.

Pearson, who was hired as a full-time member of the Red Sox amateur scouting department for the 2018 season after interning with the team in 2017, will continue to work closely with Toboni.

Hargett, who served as an amateur scout for the Red Sox with coverage in northern Florida since 2015, will add to the club’s crosschecking coverage and assist in the development and transition of new scouts.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images