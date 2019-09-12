Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox bullpen has seen a lot of action against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Boston has dropped the first two games of a three-game set against Toronto and has used 12 relievers throughout the two games. Nathan Eovaldi started the series opener, but was only able to throw 4 1/3 innings. Game two was treated as a bullpen game and only featured relievers throughout the 8-0 loss.

For more on the Red Sox bullpen, check out the clip above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images