With the San Fransisco Giants in town, it brings Mike Yastrzemski to play at Fenway for the first time in his career. With Mike playing in the outfield, fans might reminisce on the great Carl Yastrzemski.

NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava went to the Budweiser pregame party at Baseball Tavern and asked fans how to spell Yastrzemski. To hear all their answers, check out the video above, presented by Budweiser.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

