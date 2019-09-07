Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox have been on fire lately as they attempt to make a late-season push for the final Wild Card slot.

Boston is 8-3 over its last 11 games scoring an average of 5.6 runs per game while the starting rotation has held opponents to a 3.38 ERA and the bullpen has held opponents to a 4.08 ERA. The Red Sox look to extend their winning streak to two as they take on the New York Yankees at Fenway Park on Saturday.

For more on the Red Sox’s recent performance, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Gregory J. Fisher/USA TODAY Sports Images