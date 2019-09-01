The Boston bullpen has been relied upon heavily over the Red Sox’s last two games against the Los Angeles Angels.
The Sox used 11 relievers in Friday’s 15-inning win, while calling upon six in Saturday’s loss. While the bullpen was able to hold onto the one-run lead in Friday’s contest, the same could not be said for Saturday, as LA exploded in the eighth inning for seven runs with two outs.
To see a game-by-game comparison, check out the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Men’s Wearhouse.
Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images