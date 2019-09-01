Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston bullpen has been relied upon heavily over the Red Sox’s last two games against the Los Angeles Angels.

The Sox used 11 relievers in Friday’s 15-inning win, while calling upon six in Saturday’s loss. While the bullpen was able to hold onto the one-run lead in Friday’s contest, the same could not be said for Saturday, as LA exploded in the eighth inning for seven runs with two outs.

To see a game-by-game comparison, check out the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images