Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It’s been a disappointing season as a whole for the Red Sox, but it’s been particularly tough for Boston in interleague play.

The Red Sox have five games remaining against National League opponents, and the team is set to take on the Philadelphia Phillies in a two-game set at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday. Boston will welcome the San Francisco Giants for a three-game series at Fenway Park next week.

The Red Sox look to get above .500 against NL teams with their remaining interleague games.

For more on the Red Sox interleague record, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images