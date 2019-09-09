Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox are hosting the New York Yankees for a four-game set this weekend, but there’s a bit more meaning behind the matchup for starter CC Sabathia.

The 39-year-old right-hander is set to retire following this season, meaning this will be his final regular-season series at Fenway Park. Boston recognized this Sunday night, honoring Sabathia with a No. 52 plate from the stadium scoreboard. Both benches came out of their respective dugouts to clap for the veteran starter, along with a standing ovation from the Fenway faithful.

In 20 career starts at Fenway Park, Sabathia is 7-6 with a 5.08 ERA over 117 innings. The former Cy Young Award winner is 5-8 this season with a 4.93 ERA.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images