It’s been a rough few weeks for the Red Sox, to say the least.

Aside from all but mathematically being eliminated from postseason contention, Boston on Wednesday shut down David Price for the remainder of the season and has been without Mookie Betts for the last three games while the star outfielder deals with foot inflammation.

Manager Alex Cora spoke to reporters Wednesday ahead of his team’s middle game against the San Francisco Giants at Fenway Park and provided a slew of updates on Betts, as well as J.D. Martinez (groin) and Sam Travis (concussion protocol).

Betts won’t be in the lineup Wednesday, but he did workout and most likely won’t play in Thursday’s matinee finale against the Giants. He’s a candidate to bat in the designated hitter’s spot when the team travels to Tampa to take on the Rays beginning Friday.

As for Martinez, he remains day-to-day. The slugger left Tuesday’s 15-inning loss in the sixth inning with groin tightness. Travis, who was hit in the head on a relay throw sliding into third base, is in concussion protocol, but feels better than he did Tuesday night.

With just 12 games remaining in the season, the Red Sox likely will proceed with caution with the trio and try to reduce the risk of further injury.

Thumbnail photo via Mitch Stringer/USA TODAY Sports Images