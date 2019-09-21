Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox officially are eliminated from playoff contention.

Although the team can’t repeat as World Series champions, they are not the first team in recent memory to fail to reach the postseason after achieving the sport’s highest goal. The Red Sox are the sixth team in the last nine years to win the Fall Classic and fail to secure a postseason berth the following season. They join the 2015 Kansas City Royals, 2014 San Francisco Giants, 2013 Red Sox, 2012 and 2010 San Francisco Giants.

