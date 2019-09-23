Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox will look to play spoiler once again Monday as they take on the Tampa Bay Rays.

Tropicana Field has been kind to the Sox this season. Boston is 6-3 at The Trop in 2019, averaging 5.2 runs per game with its starters posting an ERA of 2.77.

The Red Sox haven’t faired as well against the Rays at Fenway Park, going 1-8 during the 2019 campaign.

For more on the Red Sox’s numbers in Tampa, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images