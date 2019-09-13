Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox have a chance to play spoiler this weekend.

Boston begins a two-game set against the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday with a playoff spot in contention for the Phillies. Philadelphia currently sits two games back of the final National League wild card spot.

For the first time in two games, the Red Sox will send members of the starting rotation to the hill as Eduardo Rodriguez gets the ball in Game 1, and Rick Porcello closes the series out Sunday. Boston was forced to utilize the opener strategy in its final two games against the Toronto Blue Jays as they currently are thin in the starting rotation.

