Eduardo Rodriguez was lights out for the Red Sox yet again Wednesday night.

The left-hander earned win No. 17 throwing seven scoreless innings and striking out eight as Boston came out on top of the Minnesota Twins 6-2 Wednesday night at Fenway Park.

Rodriguez is amidst his hottest streak of the season as he has won four straight starts and given up a mere three earned runs over the course of 26 1/3 innings while striking out 23 batters.

After the Red Sox’s victory, Alex Cora spoke about the 26-year-old’s phenomenal outing. Hear what he had to say in the clip above from “Red Sox Extra Innings,” presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images