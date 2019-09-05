Eduardo Rodriguez was lights out for the Red Sox yet again Wednesday night.
The left-hander earned win No. 17 throwing seven scoreless innings and striking out eight as Boston came out on top of the Minnesota Twins 6-2 Wednesday night at Fenway Park.
Rodriguez is amidst his hottest streak of the season as he has won four straight starts and given up a mere three earned runs over the course of 26 1/3 innings while striking out 23 batters.
After the Red Sox’s victory, Alex Cora spoke about the 26-year-old’s phenomenal outing. Hear what he had to say in the clip above from “Red Sox Extra Innings,” presented by W.B. Mason.
Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images