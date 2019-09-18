Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Red Sox fought until the very end Tuesday night.

Although Boston eventually fell to the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night 7-6 in 15 innings at Fenway Park, the team never gave up in the marathon outing. As the clock went past midnight, both squads still gave it a valiant effort, with the Red Sox opting to pinch-hit in the 13th innings, while the Giants chose to use four different pitchers in the same frame.

After the game, Red Sox manager Alex Cora spoke about the team’s approach in extra innings. To hear what he had to say, check out the video above from “Red Sox Extra Innings,” presented by W.B. Mason.

