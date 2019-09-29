Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox’s roller coaster season officially is over.

2019 will be remembered for the many inconsistencies throughout the season, but also for a few bright spots. Although the team did not qualify for the postseason, Mookie Betts is one player that continued to show why he has garnered so much respect from his fellow professional baseball players.

One of Betts’ brightest moments of the season occurred in Sunday’s walk-off win over the Baltimore Orioles where he scored the winning run from first base on a ball that barely made it into the outfield. To hear what manager Alex Cora had to say about the final play of the season, check out the clip above from “Red Sox Extra Innings,” presented by W.B. Mason.

