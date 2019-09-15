Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rick Porcello brought his A-game Sunday.

The 30-year-old notably has had a roller coaster of a season this year, but made one his best starts of the season in Sunday’s 6-3 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Porcello threw five innings in the series finale, allowing just two earned runs while striking out six Phillies.

After the game, Red Sox manager Alex Cora spoke about Porcello’s Sunday matinee performance. To hear what he had to say, check out the video above from “Red Sox Extra Innings,” presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images