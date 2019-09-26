Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sandy Leon played first base for the first time in his Major League career Thursday afternoon.

With the Boston Red Sox roster depleted due to injuries, the backstop was forced to take over first base duties in Thursday’s 7-5 loss against the Texas Rangers. Although Leon struggled at the plate Thursday, he made up for it with some solid defense at first base.

After the game, manager Alex Cora praised Leon’s dependability and reaffirmed his confidence in the catcher’s ability at first. To hear what he had to say, check out the clip above from “Red Sox Extra Innings,” presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images