The Red Sox may be eliminated from playoff contention, but the team continues to fight.

Boston entered the eighth inning staring down a two-run deficit Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays but would knot the game at three after a two-run moonshot from third baseman Rafael Devers that same inning. This is the second-straight day the Red Sox have battled back to force extra innings but have fallen short of the win.

After the game, manager Alex Cora praised the team for their gutsy performance. To hear what he had to say, check out the clip above from “Red Sox Extra Innings,” presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images