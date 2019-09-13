Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Xander Bogaerts joined exclusive company Thursday night.

The 26-year-old joined Alex Rodriguez (1996) as just the second shortstop in Major League history to record 30 home runs and 50 RBIs in a single season. Bogaerts also joins Boston legend David Ortiz as the second player in Red Sox history to reach the feat. With his 50th double of the season, he becomes the 10th player in team history to reach the 50 doubles milestone in a season.

After the game, Red Sox manager Alex Cora spoke about Bogaerts’ development as a hitter. To hear what he had to say, check out the video above from “Red Sox Extra Innings,” presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images