It was an odd season for the Boston Red Sox.

After winning the World Series last year, expectations were through the roof for the 2019 squad as they brought back the majority of the roster that won a franchise-record 108 games in the 2018 regular season. Boston was unable to live up to expectations this season and will not play be playoff-bound, but it was to no fault of the offense.

The Red Sox bats collectively put together a fine campaign. Entering Sunday afternoon’s season finale against the Baltimore Orioles, the Red Sox lead the league in doubles (344), are third in batting average (.269) and fourth in runs scored (896).

For more on the Red Sox’s offense this season, check out the clip above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images