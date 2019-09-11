Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Bobby Poyner will be making his first career Major League start Wednesday as the Boston Red Sox opt for a bullpen day.

The Red Sox rotation has been bitten by the injury bug with Chris Sale and David Price currently on the Injured List, leaving manager Alex Cora to lean heavily on his relievers many times throughout the summer. The role of the “opener” has sparked some debate as teams move away from the more traditional use of a starting pitcher.

NESN’s Tom Caron, Carlos Pena and Steve Lyons discussed the opener strategy and their opinions on it. To hear what they had to say, check out the clip above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

