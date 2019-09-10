Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It was a long Sunday-turned-Monday for the Red Sox.

Boston dropped its third of a four-game set against the New York Yankees 10-5 at Fenway Park, but it’s what happened after that left many with questions.

The Red Sox and Dave Dombrowski, who served as the president of baseball operations for the last four seasons, parted ways after the loss. Manager Alex Cora revealed he was “surprised and shocked” when he was informed of the news, who then was tasked with sharing the news with his team.

“They told me ‘You have to tell the players,'” Cora said during his pregame conference, as seen on NESN. “It’s not easy. I always talk about it with you guys. There’s the game, and then there’s what happens off the field, and then your feelings and all that. It was a tough night for everybody.”

Players like Rick Porcello and J.D. Martinez played under Dombrowski during their stints with the Detroit Tigers, while Cora spent the last two seasons with him, helping lead the Red Sox to a 108-win 2018 season that was capped off with a World Series title.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images