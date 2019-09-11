Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It has been an difficult season for Boston Red Sox pitcher Nathan Eovaldi.

After a successful 2018 season, the 29-year-old cashed in with a four-year contract worth $68,000,000 with Boston, but has faced adversity throughout the year. Eovaldi underwent surgery on his elbow in April and was kept on the shelf after dealing with tendinitis before returning in July, but has shown flashes of brilliance since returning to the team, including getting his velocity back over 100 miles per hour.

For more on Eovalid’s season, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

