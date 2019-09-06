Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox pitching staff has been inconsistent over the last 14 games — and for the entirety of the season, really.

The starting rotation enters Friday night’s with a 4-4 record through 56 2/3 innings over the last 14 games with a 4.61 ERA and 56 strikeouts, as well as 31 walks. Boston’s bullpen on the other hand enters the contest with a 4-2 record over the same span with a 3.80 ERA, 86 strike outs and 40 walks over 73 1/3 innings.

To hear more about the Red Sox’s pitching staff, check out the clip above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images