It has arrived earlier than anyone on Jersey Street wanted, but the Boston Red Sox offseason begins Monday.

The defending World Series champions won’t get a chance to defend their crown this October after missing the playoffs in 2019. What now awaits the club is an offseason likely to feature a ton of change, as Boston’s No. 1 objective is to find someone new to head up the baseball operations.

Before Boston continues the search for Dave Dombrowski’s replacement, the Red Sox brain trust will meet with the media Monday morning at Fenway Park. Team president Sam Kennedy, manager Alex Cora and assistant general managers Brian O’Halloran and Eddie Romero will provide an update on the team as it gets ready for a long offseason.

NESN and NESN.com will carry the press conferences live, and you can watch them in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images