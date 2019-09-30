Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tanner Houck did a tremendous job transitioning into a bullpen role this season, but the Boston Red Sox pitching prospect did admit to some adjustments over the course of his 2019 campaign.

In discussing the differences between Double-A Portland and Triple-A Pawtucket, Houck noted that there’s a noticeable difference in the baseballs used at the higher level. It’s something that fans likely don’t think about, but as a pitcher, Houck said it’s a significant difference.

To hear more from the pitching prospect, check out the “Ultimate Red Sox Show” video above, presented by Harbor One.

Thumbnail photo via Portland Sea Dogs Instagram/@portland_seadogs