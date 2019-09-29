Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox roster may look completely different next season.

With the Red Sox ownership group reportedly planning on cutting the team’s salary below the $208 million thresholds, and multiple key members of the squad set to be free agents, the team may take a new look next season.

Right-handed pitcher Rick Porcello, utility-man Brock Holt and first baseman Mitch Moreland headline this year’s class of Boston free agents, but they could be joined by J.D. Martinez, who has an opt-out clause. There also has been an abundance of speculation over outfielder Mookie Betts’ future as he is set to command a hefty new contract.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images