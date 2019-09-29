The Boston Red Sox roster may look completely different next season.
With the Red Sox ownership group reportedly planning on cutting the team’s salary below the $208 million thresholds, and multiple key members of the squad set to be free agents, the team may take a new look next season.
Right-handed pitcher Rick Porcello, utility-man Brock Holt and first baseman Mitch Moreland headline this year’s class of Boston free agents, but they could be joined by J.D. Martinez, who has an opt-out clause. There also has been an abundance of speculation over outfielder Mookie Betts’ future as he is set to command a hefty new contract.
For more on the team’s future, check out the clip above from “Red Sox Final,” presented Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.
Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images