The Boston Red Sox are adding more reinforcements.

The Red Sox recalled four pitchers Wednesday afternoon as part of their second round of September call-ups. The moves comes just a few days after Boston added a whopping seven players to its active roster.

Here’s the full list:

Prior to tonight’s game, the #RedSox recalled LHP Bobby Poyner and RHPs Colten Brewer, Trevor Kelley, and Mike Shawaryn from Triple-A Pawtucket. — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 4, 2019

Poyner, Brewer, Kelley and Shawaryn all have seen time with the Red Sox this season.

With this latest round of call-ups, the Red Sox now have 21 pitchers on their active roster. The defending World Series champions entered Wednesday 5.5 games back of the final American League wild-card spot.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports Images