The Boston Red Sox are adding more reinforcements.
The Red Sox recalled four pitchers Wednesday afternoon as part of their second round of September call-ups. The moves comes just a few days after Boston added a whopping seven players to its active roster.
Here’s the full list:
Poyner, Brewer, Kelley and Shawaryn all have seen time with the Red Sox this season.
With this latest round of call-ups, the Red Sox now have 21 pitchers on their active roster. The defending World Series champions entered Wednesday 5.5 games back of the final American League wild-card spot.
