Eduardo Rodriguez looks to get back in the win column on Saturday when the Boston Red Sox open a two-game set against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The 26-year-old suffered a loss in his last appearance on Sep. 9, when the Red Sox fell to the New York Yankees 5-0. Rodriguez hurled six innings and struck out nine Yankees, while only giving up only one earned run, but Boston was unable to muster any offense. Prior to the loss, the left-handed pitcher had one his previous four starts.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images