The Boston Red Sox starting rotation has struggled this season with runners in scoring position.

This season the starting rotation ranks 30 or worse with runners in scoring position in ERA (18.36), opponent batting average (.311), opponents on base percentage (.402), opponent’s slugging percentage (.543) and opponent’s OPS (.945) entering Wednesday night’s contest against the Minnesota Twins.

Prior to Wednesday’s game, NESN’s Tom Caron spoke about the team’s inefficiency to get batters out with runners on base. To hear what he had to say, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

