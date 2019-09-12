Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If we asked you to name some of the most memorable players from the Boston Red Sox since 2000, you probably wouldn’t have an issue doing so.

But if you had to choose just one player for each position to build a “team of the millennium,” it wouldn’t be so easy.

Starting Sept. 10 until Sept. 27, NESN will be launching a daily poll with four players who started at each position over the last 19 years. All you have to do is vote for who you’d want on your team of the millennium.

Sounds easy enough, right? Well, wait until you see your choices.

For Thursday, you’ll be tasked with selecting your shortstop. Here are your finalists:

Xander Bogaerts (2013-present)

Orlando Cabrera (2004)

Nomar Garciaparra (1996-2004)

Jed Lowrie (2006-11)

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images