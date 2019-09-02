Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Red Sox will have the day off Monday following their West Coast road trip, but they’ll continue to fight for their playoff lives Tuesday when they open a three-game set with Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park.

Boston will send Rick Porcello to the mound as it looks to take down the American League Central leaders. The right-hander is 12-10 on the season with a 5.42 ERA in 27 starts. Porcello has been solid of late, going 2-1 with a 3.38 ERA over his last three starts.

Minnesota has yet to announce its starter for the series opener.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images