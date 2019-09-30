Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox’s 2019 season ended much sooner than many would have liked after the way 2018 concluded.

Boston wrapped up its frustrating campaign with an exciting 5-4 win over the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park on Sunday. The team already had been eliminated from the playoffs, but it nonetheless was a thrilling way to end a year filled with inconsistencies.

But through the frustration and disappointment, there still were plenty of memorable moments. Some of those include watching Mike Yastrzesmki catch the ceremonial first pitch from his Red Sox legend-grandfather Carl Yastrzemski when the San Francisco Giants visited Boston, David Ortiz throwing out the first pitch against the New York Yankees and of course, the raising of the 2018 World Series championship flag.

There also were plenty of Jackie Bradley Jr. highlight-reel catches, Eduardo Rodriguez dominant starts and games when Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts were making history.

To help thank the fans for their unwavering support this year, the Red Sox’s official Twitter account tweeted out a video of some memorable moments. Take a look:

We hate that the season is ending this early, but we're forever grateful for the support of Red Sox Nation, the greatest fans in baseball. pic.twitter.com/LnsD4sIHzs — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 30, 2019

Until next year.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images