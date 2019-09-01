Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Red Sox look to bounce back from a late-inning collapse against the Angels on Saturday when the two teams meet in the final game Sunday afternoon at Angel Stadium.

Boston held a one-run lead over Los Angeles until the bullpen allowed seven runs in the inning. It was the 25th blown save for the Red Sox this season.

But now the Sox turn to David Price, who was activated from the injured list Sunday, as they search for a series win. Price has been on the IL with a wrist injury. A slew of other moves also were made ahead of the contest as Major League Baseball rosters will begin to expand with September call-ups.

Manager Alex Cora is changing up the lineup just a tad, with J.D. Martinez sliding back into the designated hitter spot. The slugger was removed late in the game Saturday after a collision at second base. New call-up Gorkys Hernandez will begin the game in center field and bat ninth, meaning Jackie Bradley Jr. begins his third game in a row on the bench.

Christian Vazquez will handle the catching duties for Price, while Sam Travis will play first.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

BOSTON RED SOX (73-63)

Mookie Betts, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

J.D. Martinez, DH

Sam Travis, 1B

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Christian Vazquez, C

Brock Holt, 2B

Gorkys Hernandez, CF

David Price, LHP (7-5, 4.36 ERA)

LOS ANGELES ANGELS (65-72)

David Fletcher, 3B

Mike Trout, CF

Brian Goodwin, LF

Albert Pujols, 1B

Justin Upton, DH

Kole Calhoun, RF

Andrelton Simmons, SS

Luis Rengifo, 2B

Max Stassi, C

Andrew Heaney, LHP (3-3, 3.95ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images