Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox will look to get back on track Wednesday night in Toronto.

The Red Sox will face the Blue Jays in the middle game of a three-game set at Rogers Center. Boston dropped Tuesday night’s series opener, 4-3, its fourth straight loss.

Alex Cora will turn to lefty Bobby Poyner in what will be yet another bullpen game for the Red Sox. The Blue Jays will counter with righty Wilmer Font.

As for the lineups, Brock Holt will play right field and bat leadoff with Mookie Betts getting a night off. Marco Hernandez will play second base and bat ninth.

Christian Vazquez will bat seventh and handle the catching duties for Poyner and his successors.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

BOSTON RED SOX (76-69)

Brock Holt, RF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

J.D. Martinez, DH

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Christian Vazquez, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Marco Hernandez, 2B

Bobby Poyner, LHP (0-0, 10.50 ERA)

TORONTO BLUE JAYS (56-89)

Bo Bichette, SS

Cavan Biggio, 2B

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 3B

Rowdy Tellez, DH

Randal Grichuk, RF

Teoscar Hernandez, LF

Jonathan Davis, CF

Brandon Drury, 1B

Danny Jansen, C

Wilmer Font, RHP (3-4, 4.38 ERA)

Want a chance at $100 to the team store on Jersey Street? Go here or see below to fill out the entry form and read the official rules.

Thumbnail photo via Derik Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images