The Boston Red Sox and San Francisco Giants begin a three-game series Tuesday night at Fenway Park, and all eyes are on Yaz.

Mike Yastrzemski, grandson of Red Sox legend Carl Yastrzemski, will lead off and play left field for the visitors. The 29-year-old is hitting .265 with 19 homers and 51 RBIs this season, his first in the big leagues.

The Red Sox enter the game with a modest three-game winning streak, including a two-game sweep of the Philadelphia Phillies over the weekend. The Giants, meanwhile, are 6-6 over their last 12 games and, like the Red Sox, have virtually no chance of making the playoffs.

Boston will send right-hander Nathan Eovaldi to the mound for the series opener, while San Francisco will counter with righty Logan Webb.

As for the Red Sox lineup, Andrew Benintendi will lead off with Mookie Betts (toe) sitting again. Brock Holt will play right field and bat fifth, while Marco Hernandez will hit ninth and play second base.

Christian Vazquez, fresh his first multi-homer game that also included his first grand slam, will bat seventh and handle the catching duties for Eovaldi.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

BOSTON RED SOX (79-70)

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

J.D. Martinez, DH

Brock Holt, RF

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Christian Vazquez, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Marco Hernandez, 2B

Nathan Eovaldi, RHP (1-0, 5.81 ERA)

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS (72-78)

Mike Yastrzemski, LF

Brandon Belt, 1B

Evan Longoria, 3B

Stephen Vogt, C

Kevin Pillar, CF

Brandon Crawford, SS

Chris Shaw, DH

Austin Slater, RF

Mauricio Dubon, 2B

Logan Webb, RHP (1-2, 6.75 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images