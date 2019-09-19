Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox are looking to avoid a sweep at the hands of the San Francisco Giants, and they, again, will be without Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez.

Fenway Park will play host to a Thursday matinee between the Sox and Giants, and for Boston it will be the second straight game without Martinez and fifth without Betts. Martinez is dealing with a groin injury that caused him to be removed early from Tuesday’s game, while Betts is dealing with foot inflammation.

With those two out, Xander Bogaerts will be the designated hitter, with Chris Owings taking over at shortstop. Gorkys Hernandez will occupy left field and hit sixth. Christian Vazquez, after serving as the DH Tuesday, will return to his usual spot behind the plate and will bat second, while Brock Holt will play first and bat sixth.

Southpaws will duel on the mound, with Eduardo Rodriguez set to go for Boston and Madison Bumgarner expected to get the ball for San Francisco.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

BOSTON RED SOX (79-72)

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Christian Vazquez, C

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, DH

Brock Holt, 1B

Gorkys Hernandez, RF

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Chris Owings, SS

Marco Hernandez, 2B

Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP (17-6, 3.64 ERA)

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS (74-78)

TBA

Madison Bumgarner, LHP (9-8, 3.73 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Jake Roth/USA TODAY Sports Images