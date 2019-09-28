Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

J.D. Martinez is back in the lineup as the Boston Red Sox play their penultimate game of the season.

The Boston Red Sox’s lineup as been all over the place recently as the season winds down. Boston has been dealing with a multitude of injuries, including a foot injury to right fielder Mookie Betts, and therefore the starting lineup has been a revolving door each day with Martinez jumping back in Saturday.

Both Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts will stay in the lineup as they continue their remarkable season, Sandy Leon will be behind the plate and hitting ninth, while Chris Owins will join the lineup and play second base.

Jhoulys Chacin will start for the Red Sox as they utilize the bullpen day approach. He’ll be opposed by John Means.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

BOSTON RED SOX (83-77)

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

J.D. Martinez, DH

Sam Travis, LF

Brock Holt, 1B

Gorkys Hernandez, RF

Chris Owings, 2B

Sandy Leon, C

Jhoulys Chacin, RHP (3-11, 5.81 ERA)

BALTIMORE ORIOLES (53-107)

Jonathan Villar, SS

DJ Stewart, LF

Trey Mancini, RF

Rio Ruiz, 3B

Renato Nunez, DH

Chris Davis, 1B

Stevie Wilkerson, CF

Austin Wynns, C

Richie Martin, SS

John Means, LHP (11-11, 3.54 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images