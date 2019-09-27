Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It appears Mookie Betts’ foot problem isn’t too serious after all.

The Boston Red Sox outfielder has missed time periodically this month with foot inflammation, most recently getting pulled during Tuesday’s game. But he’ll be back Friday for the first time since, albeit as the designated hitter, as the Red Sox kick off their final series of the season, a three-game set with the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park.

As has been the case often since the Red Sox were eliminated from postseason contention, it will be an unconventional lineup. Although Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts will return to action, Juan Ceteno will be behind the plate and hitting ninth, while Gorkys Hernandez will precede him in the lineup and will play right field.

Nathan Eovaldi will start for the Red Sox. He’ll be opposed by Asher Wojciechowski.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

BOSTON RED SOX (83-76)

Mookie Betts, DH

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Brock Holt, 2B

Sam Travis, LF

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Gorkys Hernandez, RF

Juan Centeno, C

Nathan Eovaldi, RHP (2-0, 6.03 ERA)

BALTIMORE ORIOLES (52-107)

Jonathan Villar, SS

Austin Hays, CF

Trey Mancini, 1B

Dwight Smith Jr., LF

Renato Nunez, DH

Rio Ruiz, 3B

Hanser Alberto, 2B

DJ Stewart, RF

Chance Sisco, C

Asher Wojciechowski, RHP (3-8, 5.31 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images