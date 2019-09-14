Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

After a rare Friday off, the Boston Red Sox are set to kick off some interleague play.

The Sox are in Philadelphia for a quick two-game set with the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. The two sides met for a two-game set at Fenway Park back in August.

With the designated hitter out of the equation, J.D. Martinez will take the field, playing left and batting fourth. Andrew Benintendi will sit as a result. Marco Hernandez also will be in the lineup, batting eighth and playing second base.

Christian Vazquez will catch Eduardo Rodriguez. The Phillies will send right-hander Aaron Nola to the mound.

Here are the lineups for Saturday’s Red Sox-Phillies game:

BOSTON RED SOX (77-70)

Mookie Betts, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

J.D. Martinez, LF

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Christian Vazquez, C

Jackie Bradley Jr.

Marco Hernandez, 2B

Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP (17-6, 3.73 ERA)

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES (76-70)

Jean Segura, SS

J.T. Realmuto, C

Bryce Harper, RF

Rhys Hoskins, 1B

Scott Kingery, CF

Cesar Hernandez, 2B

Adam Haseley, LF

Maikel Franco, 3B

Aaron Nola, RHP (12-5, 3.70 ERA)

Want a chance at $100 to the team store on Jersey Street? Go here or see below to fill out the entry form and read the official rules.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images