After taking Game 1 Saturday night, the Red Sox look to complete a two-game sweep against the Phillies on Sunday in Philadelphia.

Boston will sit Mookie Betts, who was a late scratch in the series opener due to a sore left foot, in Game 2, as J.D. Martinez takes right field for the second consecutive outing. Andrew Benintendi takes center field with Jackie Bradley Jr. beginning on the bench. Sam Travis gets the start in left field, with Chris Owings fielding second base.

Christian Vazquez will catch Rick Porcello, while the Phillies send left-hander Jason Vargas to the hill.

Here are the lineups for Sunday’s Red Sox-Phillies game:

BOSTON RED SOX (78-70)

Andrew Benintendi, CF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

J.D. Martinez, RF

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Christian Vazquez, C

Sam Travis, LF

Chris Owings, 2B

Rick Porcello, P

Rick Porcello, RHP (12-12, 5.83 ERA)

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES (76-71)

Cesar Hernandez, 2B

J.T. Realmuto, C

Bryce Harper, RF

Rhys Hoskins, 1B

Brad Miller, LF

Jean Segura, SS

Scott Kingery, 3B

Adam Haseley, CF

Jason Vargas, P

Jason Vargas, LHP (6-7, 4.31 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images