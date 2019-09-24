Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox kick off their final road series of the season Tuesday when they take on the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington.

Andrew Benintendi returns to the lineup after sitting three consecutive games, while Christian Vazquez and Xander Bogaerts slide back into the order following a days off. Vazquez will be behind the dish for the first time in three games.

Eduardo Rodriquez gets the start for Boston as he continues his pursuit of a 20-win season. He’ll need to win both of his remaining starts to achieve that mark, and he’s trending in the right direction to do so. The left-hander has an ERA of 1.00 over his past seven starts.

Edison Volquez will serve as the opener for Texas.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

BOSTON RED SOX (81-75)

Mookie Betts, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

J.D. Martinez, DH

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Christian Vazquez, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Marco Hernandez, 2B

Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP (18-6, 3.53 ERA)

TEXAS RANGERS (75-81)

Delino DeShields Jr., CF

Elvis Andrus, SS

Willie Calhoun, LF

Nick Solak, DH

Nomar Mazara, RF

Danny Santana, 1B

Rougned Odor, 2B

Jose Trevino, C

Isiah Kiner-Falefa, 3B

Edison Volquez, RHP (0-1, 5.02 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images