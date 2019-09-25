Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox will look to complete a series victory over the Texas Rangers on Wednesday.

Boston earned a 12-10 victory in Tuesday night’s series opener, a triumph that gave Eduardo Rodriguez his team-leading 19th victory. The Red Sox will send Rick Porcello to the mound in Wednesday night’s middle game, while the Rangers will counter with lefty Kolby Allard.

As for the lineups, Mookie Betts, who exited Tuesday night’s game with foot pain, will begin the game on the bench, while left fielder Andrew Benintendi will slide into the leadoff spot. Gorkys Hernandez will take over in right field, while Chris Owings will bat ninth and play second base.

Christian Vazquez will hit fifth and handle the catching duties for Porcello.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

BOSTON RED SOX (82-75)

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

J.D. Martinez, DH

Christian Vazquez, C

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Gorkys Hernandez, RF

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Chris Owings, 2B

Rick Porcello, RHP (13-12, 5.56 ERA)

TEXAS RANGERS (75-82)

Shin-Soo Choo, RF

Elvis Andrus, SS

Willie Calhoun, DH

Rougned Odor, 2B

Danny Santana, 3B

Ronald Guzman, 1B

Scott Heineman, LF

Delino DeShields Jr., CF

Tim Federowicz, C

Kolby Allard, LHP (4-1, 4.25 ERA)

