The Boston Red Sox have four games remaining this season and long have been eliminated from postseason contention, and their lineup Thursday afternoon reflects that to a degree.

The Sox and Texas Rangers will finish up their three-game set at Globe Life Park in Arlington with a Thursday matinée as Boston goes for a sweep.

Mookie Betts remains out of the lineup after leaving Tuesday’s game, which isn’t a total surprise. In addition to Betts, both Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers will sit, as well as Christian Vazquez.

As a result, Marco Hernandez leads off and plays second base, while Chris Owings bats ninth and plays shortstop. Brock Holt takes over at third base and is set to hit in the five-spot, while Gorkys Hernandez remains in right field.

Sandy Leon will catch Travis Lakins, who is making his third start.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

BOSTON RED SOX (83-75)

Marco Hernandez, 2B

Andrew Benintendi, LF

J.D. Martinez, DH

Sam Travis, 1B

Brock Holt, 3B

Gorkys Hernandez, RF

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Sandy Leon, C

Chris Owings, SS

Travis Lakins, RHP (0-1, 4.22 ERA)

TEXAS RANGERS (75-83)

Shin-Soo Choo, DH

Elvis Andrus, SS

Willie Calhoun, LF

Nomar Mazara, RF

Nick Solak, 3B

Danny Santana, 1B

Rougned Odor, 2B

Delino DeShields Jr., CF

Jose Trevino, C

Mike Minor, RHP (13-10, 3.52 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images