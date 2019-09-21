Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox now have their regulars back.

Mookie Betts returned to action Friday after missing five games with foot inflammation. And now J.D. Martinez (groin) will return from a three-game absence to serve as the Sox’s designated hitter in Saturday’s tilt with the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. The Red Sox lost the series opener of the four-game set in 11 innings Friday night.

With Martinez back in action, Betts will make his return to the field, playing right. Andrew Benintendi sits as a result, and Brock Holt will move over to left field and bat sixth. With the normalcy back in the lineup, Christian Vazquez goes from hitting second to seventh, while Mitch Moreland bumps up to fifth.

Travis Lakins will make his 15th career big-league appearance and second start. The righty will be opposed by Tyler Glasnow.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

BOSTON RED SOX (80-73)

Mookie Betts, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

J.D. Martinez, DH

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Brock Holt, LF

Christian Vazquez, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Marco Hernandez, 2B

Travis Lakins, RHP (0-1, 4.58 ERA)

TAMPA BAY RAYS (91-63)

Austin Meadows, RF

Tommy Pham, LF

Ji-Man Choi, 1B

Travis d’Arnaud, C

Nate Lowe, DH

Matt Duffy, 3B

Joey Wendle, 2B

Kevin Kiermaier, CF

Willy Adames, SS

Tyler Glasnow, RHP (6-1, 2.03 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Jesse Johnson/USA TODAY Sports Images