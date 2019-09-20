Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox have been without Mookie Betts for five straight games, but that streak ends Friday night.

Though the Red Sox’s playoff hopes have been squashed, they have a chance to play spoiler as they begin a four-game set with the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. The Rays enter the matchup in a share of the second wild card spot with the Cleveland Indians, trailing the top wild card team, the Oakland Athletics, by two games.

Betts has missed the previous five games with foot inflammation, but he’ll be back Friday in the leadoff spot, serving as the designated hitter. Brock Holt will be the right fielder with Betts just hitting, while J.D. Martinez will miss his third straight game after leaving Tuesday’s game with a groin injury.

Christian Vazquez will hit second and catch Rick Porcello. The Rays will send Charlie Morton to the mound.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

BOSTON RED SOX (80-72)

Mookie Betts, DH

Christian Vazquez, C

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Brock Holt, RF

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Marco Hernandez, 2B

Rick Porcello, RHP (13-12, 5.77 ERA)

TAMPA BAY RAYS (90-63)

Joey Wendle, 2B

Austin Meadows, LF

Tommy Pham, DH

Ji-Man Choi, 1B

Travis d’Arnaud, C

Kevin Kiermaier, CF

Avisail Garcia, RF

Matt Duffy, 3B

Willy Adames, SS

Charlie Morton, RHP (15-6, 3.16 ERA)

