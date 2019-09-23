Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox will look to split a four-game set at Tropicana Field on Monday when they take on the Tampa Bay Rays.

Boston took Game 3 of the series behind a strong showing at the plate from Christian Vazquez, but the catcher will sit in Monday’s series finale as Sandy Leon slides in behind the dish.

Xander Bogaerts also is out of the lineup, with Chris Owings playing shortstop and batting eighth. Marco Hernandez will play second and lead off, while Gorkys Hernandez gets the start in left in place of Andrew Benintendi, who will start on the bench for the third consecutive game.

Jhoulys Chacin gets the start on the mound for the Red Sox. He’ll be opposed by southpaw Blake Snell, who is making his second start since returning from the injured list.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

BOSTON RED SOX (81-74)

Marco Hernandez, 2B

Mookie Betts, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

J.D. Martinez, DH

Sam Travis, 1B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Gorkys Hernandez, LF

Chris Owings, SS

Sandy Leon, C

Jhoulys Chacin, RHP (3-11, 5.66 ERA)

TAMPA BAY RAYS (92-64)

Joey Wendle, 3B

Tommy Pham, DH

Austin Meadows, LF

Travis d’Arnaud, C

Ji-Man Choi, 1B

Avisail Garcia, RF

Brandon Lowe, 2B

Kevin Kiermaier, CF

Willy Adames, SS

Blake Snell, LHP (6-7, 4.19 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images