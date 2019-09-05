Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Whether they like it or not, the Boston Red Sox are in “must win” territory for the remainder of the season.

As such, they need a victory Wednesday night over the Minnesota Twins.

The Red Sox will send righty Nathan Eovaldi to the hill as they look to earn the series win, while Minnesota will counter with lefty Martin Perez. Eovaldi, mired in a mostly lost season, showed signs of improvement in his last start, allowing one run and striking out eight in four innings against the Los Angeles Angels. Perez, meanwhile, was shelled for eight earned runs in his last start, which came against the Detroit Tigers.

As for the lineups, Gorkys Hernandez will start in center field and bat eighth for Boston with Jackie Bradley Jr. beginning the game on the bench. Sam Travis will bat seventh and play first base in place of Mitch Moreland, while Brock Holt will bat ninth and play second base.

Christian Vazquez will hit fifth and handle the catching duties for Eovaldi.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

BOSTON RED SOX (75-64)

Mookie Betts, RF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

J.D. Martinez, DH

Christian Vazquez, C

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Sam Travis, 1B

Gorkys Hernandez, CF

Brock Holt, 2B

Nathan Eovaldi, RHP (1-0, 6.23 ERA)

MINNESOTA TWINS (86-53)

Max Kepler, RF

Luis Arraez, SS

Nelson Cruz, DH

Eddie Rosario, LF

Miguel Sano, 3B

Mitch Garver, C

Jake Cave, CF

C.J. Cron, 1B

Jonathan Schoop, 2B

Martin Perez, LHP (9-6, 4.89 ERA)

